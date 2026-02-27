BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' to Drive Change in West Bengal

The BJP is set to embark on a massive outreach effort, dubbed 'Paribartan Yatra', across West Bengal from March 1 to March 10. Covering over 5,000 km, this campaign comes as a strategic move ahead of the upcoming state polls, aiming to capitalize on growing public dissatisfaction with the ruling TMC.

Throughout the campaign, nine 'Paribartan Rath Yatras' will navigate multiple constituencies, led by senior party leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The yatras aim to highlight corruption and appeasement allegations against the TMC, rallying voter support for an alternative vision of governance.

The 'Paribartan Yatra' will comprise 64 major meetings and tableaux, engaging an estimated one crore people. The campaign seeks to rejuvenate grassroots momentum in the state, culminating in a grand rally featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through this mobilization, the BJP hopes to transform anti-incumbency sentiment into a significant electoral force.

(With inputs from agencies.)