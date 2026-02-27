Left Menu

BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' to Drive Change in West Bengal

The BJP is launching 'Paribartan Yatra', a statewide outreach program from March 1-10, covering over 5,000 km across West Bengal. Aimed at unmasking the alleged misrule of the TMC, the initiative seeks to convert public discontent into votes, addressing local concerns and galvanizing grassroots support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:38 IST
BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' to Drive Change in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is set to embark on a massive outreach effort, dubbed 'Paribartan Yatra', across West Bengal from March 1 to March 10. Covering over 5,000 km, this campaign comes as a strategic move ahead of the upcoming state polls, aiming to capitalize on growing public dissatisfaction with the ruling TMC.

Throughout the campaign, nine 'Paribartan Rath Yatras' will navigate multiple constituencies, led by senior party leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The yatras aim to highlight corruption and appeasement allegations against the TMC, rallying voter support for an alternative vision of governance.

The 'Paribartan Yatra' will comprise 64 major meetings and tableaux, engaging an estimated one crore people. The campaign seeks to rejuvenate grassroots momentum in the state, culminating in a grand rally featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through this mobilization, the BJP hopes to transform anti-incumbency sentiment into a significant electoral force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal

Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal

 Global
2
Congress votes are not stolen; rather, people do not consider Congress worthy of their votes: PM Modi.

Congress votes are not stolen; rather, people do not consider Congress worth...

 India
3
Sheikh Hasina Faces Murder Charges Amidst Bangladesh's Tumultuous Political Climate

Sheikh Hasina Faces Murder Charges Amidst Bangladesh's Tumultuous Political ...

 Bangladesh
4
Millennials first taught a lesson to Congress, and now Gen-Z is ready to do the same: PM Modi.

Millennials first taught a lesson to Congress, and now Gen-Z is ready to do ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026