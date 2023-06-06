Left Menu

Someone may get hurt by China military 'aggressiveness,' White House warns

The White House said on Monday that actions by China in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea reflect a "growing aggressiveness" by Beijing's military that raises the risk of an error where someone gets hurt. The U.S. Navy on Sunday released a video of what it called an "unsafe interaction" in the Taiwan Strait, in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a U.S. destroyer.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 01:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 01:13 IST
Someone may get hurt by China military 'aggressiveness,' White House warns

The White House said on Monday that actions by China in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea reflect a "growing aggressiveness" by Beijing's military that raises the risk of an error where someone gets hurt.

The U.S. Navy on Sunday released a video of what it called an "unsafe interaction" in the Taiwan Strait, in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a U.S. destroyer. "It won't be long before somebody gets hurt," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, referring to what he called "unsafe" and "unprofessional" intercepts by China. "It wouldn't take much for an error in judgment or a mistake to get made."

Kirby said the United States would continue to stand up for the freedom of navigation in the air and sea. "I sure would like to hear Beijing justify what they're doing," Kirby said. "Air and maritime intercepts happen all the time. Heck, we do it. The difference is ... when we feel like we need to do it, it's done professionally."

Kirby said if Beijing wanted to deliver the message that the United States was not welcome in the area or that it wanted U.S. aircraft and vessels to stop flying and sailing in support of international law, that would not succeed. "It's not going to happen," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023