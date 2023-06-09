‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region
UN News | Updated: 09-06-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 07:52 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In a journey of healing and meditation, Anant Oorja Safar bags the 'Most Promising Spiritual Organization Award'
China unlikely to impose lockdown despite Covid-19 surge
Singapore PM tests COVID-19 negative, returns to work on Monday
Singapore PM Lee tests COVID-19 positive after 'rebound' infection
BRIEF-Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Says Have Turned Covid-19 Positive Again - Tweet