George Reedy reappointed as chair of Peke Waihanga

Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment, Priyanca Radhakrishnan, has announced the reappointment of George Reedy as chair of Peke Waihanga – Artificial Limb Service.

Mr Reedy has been appointed as chair until the end of 2024.

“Mr Reedy is an experienced Chair, and I am confident that he will be able to provide sound ongoing leadership and stability for Peke Waihanga during a period of change in the wider health system,” Associate Minister for Social Development Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“Under Mr Reedy’s leadership Peke Waihanga has gone from an organisation that focussed on the manufacturing of limbs to one that takes a more holistic approach with equal emphasis placed on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

Peke Waihanga delivers a range of services and continues the Government’s commitment to supporting disabled people and the realisation of their full rights and opportunities, and to building a stronger health and disability system that delivers for all.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)