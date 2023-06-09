Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm.

NATION DEL60 CBI-MANIPUR-2NDLD SIT **** CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state New Delhi: The CBI has formed a 10-member special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe six cases related to the Manipur violence referred to it by the state government, officials said on Friday. **** DEL29 NCERT-TEXTBOOKS-ADVISORS **** 'Embarrassed', Suhas Palshikar, Yogendra Yadav ask NCERT to drop their names as textbook advisors New Delhi: Embarrassed by the ''arbitrary'' and ''irrational'' cuts in NCERT textbooks, Suhas Palshikar and Yogendra Yadav, who were chief advisors for the original Political Science books for classes 9 to 12, have written to NCERT saying the rationalisation exercise has ''mutilated'' the books and rendered them ''academically dysfunctional''. **** BOM35 MH-WOMAN-LDALL CHOPPED BODY **** Mira Road murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops Mumbai/Thane: In a fresh twist to the alleged murder of a woman in Thane district, the police on Friday said the man charged with her killing had in fact married the victim, and they were not live-in partners as believed earlier, and he has claimed she committed suicide. **** DEL56 ED-XIAOMI **** Rs 5,551-crore FEMA violation: ED issues show-cause notices to Xiaomi, 2 senior executives, 3 foreign banks New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has issued show-cause notices to Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi, its chief financial officer and director Sameer Rao, former MD Manu Jain and three foreign banks for alleged foreign exchange violation of more than Rs 5,551 crore. **** DEL35 CONG-PILOT **** Cong dismisses reports of Sachin Pilot floating own party as 'rumours' New Delhi: The Congress on Friday dismissed as rumours reports that its leader Sachin Pilot may announce a separate party on his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary on June 11. **** CAL20 WB-PANCHAYAT-TMC **** TMC claims oppn wants to delay panchayat polls; BJP, Cong hit back Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday claimed that the opposition parties in West Bengal were trying to delay the panchayat elections in the state. **** CAL14 JH-ILLEGAL LD-MINE-COLLAPSE **** 3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad Dhanbad: At least three people were killed and many feared trapped when an illegally operated mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Bhowra colliery area on Friday, an official said. **** BOM36 MP-LADLI BEHNA-LD-CHOUHAN **** Cong-BJP spar over Jabalpur link of MP CM's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' event, Priyanka rally Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer Rs 1,000 each into the bank accounts of 1.25 crore women on Saturday as part of his government's flagship 'Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana'. **** CAL19 MANIPUR-LD VIOLENCE **** Insurgents kill three people in violence-affected Manipur Imphal: Three people were killed and two others were injured in a village in ethnic violence-hit Manipur's Imphal West district on Friday when a group of insurgents dressed as security personnel called them out of their homes on the pretext of a combing operation and fired at them, officials said. **** BOM27 MH-PAWAR THREAT-LD SHINDE **** Shinde says govt has taken serious note of threat to Pawar; senior cops visit NCP chief's Pune home Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said his government has taken serious note of the death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and he has given instructions for a probe. **** BOM15 MH-PAWAR THREAT-SHINDE **** Maha CM: Govt has taken serious note of threat to Sharad Pawar, instructions for probe given Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said his government has taken serious note of the death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and that he has given instructions for a probe. MDS5 TL-TSPEC PAPER LEAK-CHARGE SHEET **** Theologians SIT files charge sheet in TSPSC paper leak case, says Rs 1.63 crore changed hands in sale of question papers Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police probing the leak of question papers of the State Public Service Commission on Friday filed a charge sheet in the case. **** LEGAL CAL21 WB-HC-2ND LD PANCHAYAT **** Cal HC asks SEC to respond to plea seeking more time for filing panchayat poll nominations Kolkata: Observing that the time given for filing nominations for the West Bengal panchayat polls is prima facie inadequate, the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the State Election Commission to file its response to petitions by opposition politicians for extension of dates as also for deployment of central forces during the poll process on June 12. **** LGD13 DL-COURT-LD WRESTLERS **** No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police tells court New Delhi: No offence of hate speech is made out against the wrestlers who were protesting at Jantar Mantar seeking action against sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi police told a court here on Friday. **** FOREIGN FGN48 SERBIA-MURMU-VISIT **** President Murmu concludes her two-nation visit to Surinam, Serbia Belgrade: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday wrapped up her six-day state visit to Suriname and Serbia during which she held wide-ranging talks with the top leaders to reaffirm India's strong bilateral relations with the two countries. **** FGN32 US-MODI-VISIT-LD DEFENCE **** PM Modi's US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US this month will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties and some ''really big, historic and exciting'' announcements are likely to be made on defence cooperation and boosting India's indigenous military industrial base, the Pentagon has said. By Lalit K Jha ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)