Delhi Assembly panel issues fresh notice to IAS officer Rajasekhar on 'fake OBC credentials' complaint

The Delhi Assembly's Committee on Welfare of OBCs has issued a fresh notice to Special Secretary (Services) YVVJ Rajasekhar asking him to appear before it on June 12 in connection with a complaint pertaining to his alleged ''fake and fraudulent OBC credentials'', officials said on Friday.

A V Premnath, a 1997 batch DANICS officer, filed a complaint on June 2 with the Delhi Assembly speaker demanding a probe by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) into the ''fake credentials'' of Rajasekhar.

In his complaint, Premnath alleged that Rajasekhar entered the second list of selected candidates for the Civil Services Main Examination in 1994 through ''fraudulent OBC credentials''.

The committee first issued a notice to Rajasekhar, who is at loggerheads with the AAP dispensation, on June 5 asking him to appear before it on Friday. However, it did not mention the name of the complainant.

Rajasekhar did not appear before the committee on Friday. After this, a fresh notice has been issued to the officer asking him to appear before the committee on June 12, a Delhi Assembly official said.

In his reply to the committee's notice, Rajasekhar had said that the issue of caste certificate falls under the category of ''Service Matter'' and is outside the purview of the Delhi Assembly as introduced through the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 on May 19, 2023.

''Accordingly, Hon'ble Legislative Assembly of Delhi/Committee has no jurisdiction in the matter,'' he had said.

Rajasekhar also accused Premnath of ''trying to use the shoulder of Hon'ble Assembly/Committee to obtain a finding which he may likely to plead or use it for his legal purposes in various forums in ongoing disciplinary/criminal cases''.

''Further, A.V. Premnath is in the habit of indulging in frivolous complaints....'' the officer charged.

Rajasekhar has also been summoned by Delhi Assembly's Committee on Welfare of SC/STs in connection with allegations that he ''misbehaved'' with a man, Nakul Kashyap, and ''used words about Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) people that he should not have said'' when the latter met him regarding his application for appointment on compassionate grounds in the health department after his father passed away.

The committee on Thursday wrote to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar expressing its displeasure over Rajasekhar's failure to appear before it.

It also asked Kumar to ensure that Rajasekhar attends its next meeting on June 13.

Rajasekhar was earlier divested of his charge of special secretary of Vigilance and Services. However, he was reinstated a week later after an ordinance was issued by the Centre bringing Services matters under the lieutenant governor's control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)