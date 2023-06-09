Left Menu

Gujarat: In a first, vehicle-based communication unit with sat phones to monitor Jagannath Rath Yatra

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 21:24 IST
Gujarat: In a first, vehicle-based communication unit with sat phones to monitor Jagannath Rath Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

High-tech equipment such as a mobile communication unit and satellite phones will be used for the first time to secure the 146th edition of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be taken out in Ahmedabad city on June 20, Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay said on Friday.

Apart from the three chariots, the yatra, which starts from the 400-year-old Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur area, usually consists of 100 trucks and it passes through several communally sensitive areas of the walled city.

On Friday, Sahay held a meeting with various stakeholders and members of 'peace committees' formed by police to maintain law and order during the mega event.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Sahay said. ''For the first time, we will be using a mobile communication unit built on a vehicle so that it will move with the procession. It will also have satellite phones. It will help us in remaining in touch even if normal communication develops any issues on the day of procession.'' ''I told them (stakeholders) this religious event gives us an opportunity to show our unity to the entire world. We will be using several high-tech equipment and gadgets such as CCTV cameras and body-worn cameras to keep an eye on every movement,'' he added.

Apart from regular as well as reserve police battalions of the state, the DGP said at least 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at strategic locations to ensure the celebrations pass off peacefully.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023