Woman alleges rape, threats to convert in UP's Bareilly

A woman in the Baradari area of this Uttar Pradesh district has alleged that she was raped and she and her daughter were being forced to convert, police said on Saturday.In her complaint lodged on Friday, the woman -- a widow -- said she became friends with a woman named Iram Saifi three months ago.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:14 IST
Woman alleges rape, threats to convert in UP's Bareilly
In her complaint lodged on Friday, the woman -- a widow -- said she became friends with a woman named Iram Saifi three months ago. Gradually, they started visiting each other's homes, Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said. She alleged that Saifi, who lives in Nakatiya, brought people of a particular community to her home and allegedly forced her to establish physical relationships with them. She also allegedly made obscene videos of her and used those to blackmail her.

Her brother Bablu Saifi also visited the widow's home several times, allegedly molested her 12-year-old daughter and even tried to rape her, the complainant said.

On Thursday, Saifi called the widow and her daughter to her home where her father pressured the mother-daughter pair to convert in the presence of a 'maulvi (cleric)'.

After she protested, the accused thrashed the woman and her daughter. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case against the unidentified cleric, Iram Saifi, Bablu Saifi and one other under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, Bhati said. Raids are being conducted at the residences of the accused and their relatives but no clue has been found yet, he added.

