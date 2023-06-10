Unani drugs to be made available at 100 Ayush hospitals in Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
Unani drugs will be made available soon at 100 Ayush hospitals and dispensaries in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Saturday.
The state government is committed to the development and expansion of traditional medicine systems, it said.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide Unani drugs at 100 Ayush hospitals and dispensaries, it said.
One post each of a medical officer and a junior nurse will be created at the facilities, the statement said, adding that a proposal to create 200 such posts was passed by the chief minister.
Necessary furniture and equipment will also be purchased for them at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, it said.
In the state Budget 2023-24, Gehlot announced to make Unani medicines available at 100 Ayush hospitals and dispensaries.
