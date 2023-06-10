Dummy candidate appearing for BSF recruitment exam arrested

A dummy candidate appearing for the physical test of the BSF's constable recruitment exam in the Bhondsi area was arrested on Saturday, police here said. Border Security Force (BSF) officers caught Deepak Yadav and handed him over to the police, they said.

Yadav came to appear for the physical examination at the campus of the BSF's 95 Battalion but his fingerprint did not match that of the actual applicant, the police added.

A case has been registered at Bhondsi police station based on the report of a BSF official and a probe initiated.

''During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had taken the physical examination for another candidate on May 29,'' police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

