More complaints against IAS officer Rajasekhar over appointments on compassionate grounds

More complaints have been received by the Delhi Assembly secretariat against special secretary (services) YVVJ Rajasekhar in the matter of appointments on compassionate grounds, sources said on Saturday.

The development comes even as the the senior IAS officer has filed a complaint with the police against a man who accused him of making ''casteist'' remarks.

The Delhi Assembly has recently received many complaints against Rajasekhar, accusing him of seeking money from candidates to be appointed on compassionate ground and that he allegedly ''misbehaved'' with one Nakul Kashyap, said the Assembly sources.

According to one complaint, bribes were allegedly sought from about 300 applicants seeking appointment on compassionate grounds, they said.

The SC/ST welfare committee of the Delhi Assembly has already started hearing the complaint of Kashyap, who has alleged that the officer subjected him to ''harassment and caste abuse''.

Kashyap complained that he went to meet Rajasekhar regarding his application for appointment on compassionate grounds but the officer ''misbehaved'' with him and ''used words about Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) people that he should not have said''.

Kashyap's father had died while on duty at LNJP Hospital here.

Rajasekhar, in his complaint filed at IP Estate police station on Saturday, sought registration of an FIR against Kashyap for allegedly making ''false and frivolous'' allegations against him.

The officer citing a reply from the PWD, that manages computerised visitor management system at the Delhi Secretariat where his office is located, said Kashyap did not meet him in March as was claimed by him.

He, in his complaint, said the PWD noted there was no record of Kashyap entering the Secretariat in the last three months -- March, April, May.

