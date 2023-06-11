15-year-old boy dead after falling off mango tree

A 15-year-old boy has died after falling off a mango tree in a village here, police said on Sunday.

They said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Kathura village under the Rasra police station area.

The victim was identified as Chandrajeet. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police officials said.

