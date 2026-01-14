Semenyo Shines as Man City Clinches Semi-Final Win Over Newcastle

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola's management, secured a crucial 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the League Cup semi-final's first leg on Tuesday.

Antoine Semenyo, recently acquired for £65 million from Bournemouth, scored his second goal in as many games, connecting with Jeremy Doku's cross in the 53rd minute.

Although another goal by Semenyo was disallowed after a VAR review, Rayan Cherki's stoppage-time shot sealed the victory, while Newcastle struggled to capitalize on their post-break opportunities.

