Semenyo Shines as Man City Clinches Semi-Final Win Over Newcastle

Antoine Semenyo scored for Manchester City, contributing to their 2-0 victory against Newcastle United in the League Cup semi-final first leg. Rayan Cherki added a stoppage-time goal, giving City an advantage for the second leg. Newcastle had opportunities, but faced a challenging path to the final.

Updated: 14-01-2026 03:43 IST
Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola's management, secured a crucial 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the League Cup semi-final's first leg on Tuesday.

Antoine Semenyo, recently acquired for £65 million from Bournemouth, scored his second goal in as many games, connecting with Jeremy Doku's cross in the 53rd minute.

Although another goal by Semenyo was disallowed after a VAR review, Rayan Cherki's stoppage-time shot sealed the victory, while Newcastle struggled to capitalize on their post-break opportunities.

