Tension in Minneapolis: Immigration Crackdown Sparks Outcry

Federal officers deployed tear gas during immigration protests in Minneapolis, drawing widespread condemnation. The community responded with walkouts and legal action against the Trump administration, alleging constitutional violations. Tensions remain high as Homeland Security continues operations, prompting nationwide protests and legislative efforts to curb federal actions.

Updated: 14-01-2026 03:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal officers deployed tear gas and eye irritants against activists in Minneapolis, escalating tensions over the Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement. Meanwhile, students organized a walkout at a suburban school to protest these actions.

Minnesota and its cities are challenging the crackdown in federal court, with no hearing date set. Clouds of tear gas filled streets near where Renee Good was shot by an immigration agent, prompting community outcry and warnings from neighbors whenever agents are spotted.

Minnesota, joined by its major cities, is suing the federal government, arguing constitutional violations. Homeland Security remains firm, with over 2,000 arrests reported. Opposition includes proposed bills to limit federal officer immunity, though passage seems unlikely in the current Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

