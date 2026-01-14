Tension in Minneapolis: Immigration Crackdown Sparks Outcry
Federal officers deployed tear gas during immigration protests in Minneapolis, drawing widespread condemnation. The community responded with walkouts and legal action against the Trump administration, alleging constitutional violations. Tensions remain high as Homeland Security continues operations, prompting nationwide protests and legislative efforts to curb federal actions.
- Country:
- United States
Federal officers deployed tear gas and eye irritants against activists in Minneapolis, escalating tensions over the Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement. Meanwhile, students organized a walkout at a suburban school to protest these actions.
Minnesota and its cities are challenging the crackdown in federal court, with no hearing date set. Clouds of tear gas filled streets near where Renee Good was shot by an immigration agent, prompting community outcry and warnings from neighbors whenever agents are spotted.
Minnesota, joined by its major cities, is suing the federal government, arguing constitutional violations. Homeland Security remains firm, with over 2,000 arrests reported. Opposition includes proposed bills to limit federal officer immunity, though passage seems unlikely in the current Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Announces End to Somali Immigrant TPS, Sparking Controversy
Trump Administration's Controversial AI Chip Deal with China
Trump Administration Ignites AI Chip Debate with China Shipments
Trump Administration Ends TPS for Somalis Amid Controversy
Trump Administration Sanctions Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches