FDA Clears Weight-Loss Drugs of Suicidal Risk Concerns

The FDA has instructed Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to remove suicide risk warnings from their weight-loss medications after a comprehensive review found no increased risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviors. This move ensures consistent labeling across all GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 03:46 IST
Federal regulators have directed pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to eliminate warnings about potential suicidal thoughts and behaviors from their popular weight-loss drugs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday that a thorough review revealed no heightened risk associated with suicide among users of GLP-1 drugs designed for obesity treatment, such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Saxenda, along with Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

In an earlier preliminary review conducted in January 2024, there was no detected link between these medications and suicidal tendencies. However, officials at that time had not ruled out a minimal risk. Now, new analyses have alleviated those concerns.

The FDA noted that the labeling for other diabetes-treating GLP-1 receptor agonists did not include similar warnings.

FDA representatives stated that the decision aims to provide uniform messaging across the labeling of all FDA-approved GLP-1 RA medications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

