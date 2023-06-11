Cyclone Biparjoy: Union home secretary reviews preparedness

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday reviewed the preparedness of different wings of the central government and the Gujarat administration to deal with the impending Cyclone Biparjoy, officials said.

The cyclone intensified into an ''extremely severe cyclonic storm'' and is likely to make landfall between Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15.

The Union home secretary chaired a meeting of the National Executive Committee to review the preparedness of the central ministries, agencies and the government of Gujarat to deal with the impending cyclone, a ministry spokesperson said.

According to the Disaster Management Act, the National Executive Committee is responsible for implementing various policies and plans related to disaster management in the country.

Adequate numbers of teams and assets of the National Disaster Response Force, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the Gujarat government in their preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts.

The government of Gujarat has taken all precautionary measures to deal with Cyclone Biparjoy and is in readiness for restoration of services after the cyclone makes the landfall, the spokesperson said.

The chief secretary of Gujarat and senior officials of central ministries and agencies such as India Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)