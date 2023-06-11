Former Scottish leader Sturgeon released without charge after funding probe arrest
Reuters
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after being arrested earlier on Sunday in connection with a police probe into the Scottish National Party's finances.
"A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today... has been released without charge pending further investigation," Police Scotland said in a statement.
