China's Bold Plan to Revitalize Service Sector Consumption
China has unveiled a new work plan to boost service sector consumption, emphasizing sectors like sports and tourism. The plan encourages innovative business models and better inbound travel services. It also advocates increased fiscal and financial support to enhance overall domestic demand.
China unveiled a strategic work plan on Thursday aimed at boosting service sector consumption. The initiative calls on government departments and local authorities to prioritize areas such as sports events and tourism in an effort to stimulate domestic demand.
The plan emphasizes the necessity for developing new business models that focus on experience-oriented consumption. It also highlights the need for improvement in inbound travel services to attract more tourists and consumers.
Additionally, the work plan urges for heightened fiscal and financial support to better facilitate services consumption across China.
