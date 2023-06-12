Left Menu

US, Saudi Arabia strongly condemn resumption of violence in Sudan after 24-hour ceasefire

Updated: 12-06-2023 01:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 01:52 IST
The United States and Saudi Arabia on Sunday strongly condemned the resumption of violence in Sudan after a 24-hour ceasefire between the warring parties had expired.

In a joint statement, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia said the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) managed to control their forces during the ceasefire but that the two countries have been "deeply disappointed by the immediate resumption of intense violence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

