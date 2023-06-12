Left Menu

Greece's air force chief meets India's CDS, Army and IAF chiefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 21:18 IST
Greece's air force chief meets India's CDS, Army and IAF chiefs
  • Country:
  • India

Greece's air force chief Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias met India's top military brass here and discussed issues of mutual interest and ongoing and new avenues for defence cooperation, officials said on Monday.

Lieutenant General Bourolias, the chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

The Integrated Defence Staff HQ tweeted pictures of the meeting between the visiting dignitary and Gen Chauhan.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, ongoing and new avenues for defence cooperation, and opportunities for Greece to leverage India's vibrant defence industry, it tweeted.

The Army tweeted, ''General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias, Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, #HellenicAirForce, #Greece and discussed aspects of mutual interest. #IndianArmy #IndiaGreeceFriendship.'' It also shared a photo of the meeting between the two generals on Monday.

In the meeting between Lt Gen Bourolias and Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, bilateral issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation were discussed, the Indian Air Force said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023