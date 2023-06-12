Left Menu

Haryana CM M L Khattar gives directions to suspend SHO in Karnal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 21:38 IST
Haryana CM M L Khattar gives directions to suspend SHO in Karnal
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave directions on Monday to suspend a station house officer (SHO) in Karnal and initiate action against some other police personnel on complaints of alleged misbehaviour by the men in uniform.

According to an official statement, Khattar, who was in Karnal, said directions have been given to suspend Manoj, the SHO of the Karnal Police Station (Sadar).

Apart from this, Karnal City SHO Kamaldeep Rana and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahavir of the Sadar police station have been transferred to Narnaul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023