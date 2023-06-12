Haryana CM M L Khattar gives directions to suspend SHO in Karnal
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave directions on Monday to suspend a station house officer (SHO) in Karnal and initiate action against some other police personnel on complaints of alleged misbehaviour by the men in uniform.
According to an official statement, Khattar, who was in Karnal, said directions have been given to suspend Manoj, the SHO of the Karnal Police Station (Sadar).
Apart from this, Karnal City SHO Kamaldeep Rana and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahavir of the Sadar police station have been transferred to Narnaul.
