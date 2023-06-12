Need to maintain utmost vigil along international borders: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stressed upon the need to have utmost vigilance along the international borders to ensure zero infiltration and smuggling of drugs and arms.

Presiding over a ''Chintan Shivir'' of IPS officers posted in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Security Guard (NSG) here, Shah said that the CAPFs should constitute a dedicated team to work on drone technology and anti-drone measures.

He said the security of the borders can be ensured only by coordination with the local law enforcing agencies and administration of a district.

The home minister stressed upon the need to have utmost vigilance at the border to ensure no infiltration and smuggling of drugs and arms, according to an official statement.

He said the responsibility of the unity, integrity and internal security of the country is imbibed in the oath of IPS officers.

Shah said the CAPFs are making valuable contribution by maintaining internal security, law and order, protecting borders, conducting fair general elections, doing relief and rescue operations in times of disaster, and protecting strategically important institutions and monuments throughout the country.

He said the common citizens of the country feel safe and sleep peacefully due to CAPF personnel's devotion towards their duty and alertness.

The home minister said on one hand, police administration and the armed police forces are expected to live up to the expectations of the common people and on the other hand, the government also ensures the welfare of the police and the CAPF personnel and their families by providing adequate facilities so that they can perform their duties smoothly.

In the Chintan Shivir, various topics related to the forces such as border security, capacity building, guidance of junior officers, police-public relations, social media and law enforcement, central and state subjects, mission recruitment, monitoring of Ayushman CAPFs, training, CAPF e-Awas Portal, monitoring of infrastructure projects, welfare, experience sharing and best practices were discussed.

Shah said good law and order is very important for the progress of any nation and it can be ensured only through a strong police administration.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India has always made efforts to strengthen the police administration and make it people-oriented so that it meets the expectations of the common people along with their safety, he said.

He said the welfare of CAPF personnel has always been the priority of the Modi government and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has taken several steps for the welfare of the jawans.

He appreciated the role of the CAPFs in strengthening internal security.

Shah said that under the guidance of Modi, Vibrant Village Programme has been started to develop and create employment opportunities in the border areas.

He said contact and communication with every border village and its residents is very important for the security of the borders. The home minister said all CAPFs should promote the purchase of local products which would increase employment opportunities in the border areas and stop migration.

He also asked all CAPFs to prepare national level sports teams and said jawans should get at least one hour for sports every day. This would not only improve their physical and mental health but also increase their connection with the motherland.

Shah said the IPS officers should have a cordial relationship with the jawans.

He said that every jawan and his family should adopt at least five trees. This will not only keep the environment clean but will also increase the sensitivity of jawans towards nature.

Shah directed that the houses constructed for CAPF personnel should be allotted by November this year and asked officials to ensure allotment of all future houses through e-Awas portal within two months.

Earlier, Shah held a Chintan Shivir on April 18 to review the functioning of the Home Ministry's dashboard, Government Land Information System (GLIS), Budget Utilization, E-Office and Special Recruitment Drive, etc.

On May 19, he had held the 2nd Chintan Shivir of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs here where he reviewed matters related to counter terrorism and radicalisation, among others.

