Left Menu

Mumbai cops register FIR against two jail inmates for unnatural sex with prisoner

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2023 00:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 00:58 IST
Mumbai cops register FIR against two jail inmates for unnatural sex with prisoner
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against two prisoners for allegedly performing unnatural sex with a male inmate of the Arthur Road Central Prison in Mumbai, police said on Monday. The alleged incident occurred on June 7, an official said.

The victim was also thrashed up by the duo who threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident, he said.

A complaint was lodged after the victim informed prison officials on Sunday, the official added.

An FIR was registered under sections 377 (Unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 ( Insulting someone intentionally ) 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the two inmates, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023