Jordanian army says it downs a drone carrying drugs from Syria

The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it had downed a drone carrying drugs from Syria into its northern border region. The kingdom has blamed pro-Iranian militias, who it says are protected by units with the Syrian army, for the smuggling of drugs across its borders towards lucrative Gulf markets.

Iran and Syria deny that they are responsible for organised drug smuggling.

