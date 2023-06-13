Jordanian army says it downs a drone carrying drugs from Syria
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 13-06-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 14:31 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it had downed a drone carrying drugs from Syria into its northern border region. The kingdom has blamed pro-Iranian militias, who it says are protected by units with the Syrian army, for the smuggling of drugs across its borders towards lucrative Gulf markets.
Iran and Syria deny that they are responsible for organised drug smuggling.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syria says Israeli missiles target sites near Damascus
Iranian female journalist goes on trial on charges linked to Amini protests
Iran's Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt - state media
Iran supreme leader says he'd 'welcome' full diplomatic ties with Egypt; presidency websites hacked
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested - Tasnim