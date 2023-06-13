More than 10k NRIs participate in 'Srinivasa Kalyanams' in CanadaMore than 10,000 NRIs participate in 'Sr'

Left Menu

APNRTS is closely coordinating from the forefront with the TTD and NRI Telugu and spiritual organisations to ensure these events are organised as per vykhanasa aagamam tradition, said the Society in a press note shared on Tuesday.APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati noted that these rituals are being conducted in India as well as overseas as directed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:27 IST
More than 10,000 non resident Indians (NRIs) participated in 'Srinivasa Kalyanams' (ritual weddings) organised in three Canadian cities by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), a state government entity.

As part of an itinerary to commemorate these rituals at 14 American and Canadian cities, APNRTS has successfully conducted them at Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa on June 4, June 10 and June 11 respectively. ''APNRTS is closely coordinating from the forefront with the TTD and NRI Telugu and spiritual organisations to ensure these events are organised as per vykhanasa aagamam tradition,'' said the Society in a press note shared on Tuesday.

APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati noted that these rituals are being conducted in India as well as overseas as directed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The organisation had received requests from Telugus in the US and Canada, it said. According to Medapati, 11 more 'Srinivasa Kalyanams' have been lined up at in the US from June 17 to July 23. Several non-Telugu NRIs have also attended the rituals besides Telugu NRIs, where laddu prasadam (consecrated food) was flown in from Tirumala for distribution to the devotees.

Local volunteers provided accommodation for the visiting Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) priests and Vedic pundits.

