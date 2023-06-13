Left Menu

Lakhanpur - gateway to J-K - being given facelift ahead of Amarnath Yatra

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:13 IST
Lakhanpur - gateway to J-K - being given facelift ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, is being given a major facelift ahead of the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage, officials said on Tuesday.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 1.

Chairing a meeting to finalise the arrangements for pilgrims, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas asked officials to expedite the work on giving a new look to Lakhanpur corridor before the pilgrimage begins.

The deputy commissioner asked officials to ensure provisions of safe drinking water, power supply, medical facilities, toilets, lodging and langar facilities, traffic and security arrangements.

He directed different departments to work in tandem for finalising the necessary arrangements at the earliest.

Minhas called for ensuring installation of digital screens, hoardings and signages on the yatra route across the district.

He directed the civic bodies of Lakhanpur and Hiranagar to maintain proper cleanliness and focus on conducting anti-polythene drives.

