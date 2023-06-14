Left Menu

Several Japan Self Defence Force personnel may be dead in shooting -NHK

Several Japanese Self Defence Force personnel may have died in a shooting incident at a military shooting range in the city of Gifu in central Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday. One person fired a gun and at least three people are injured, NHK reported, citing unidentified sources. Their level of injuries are not known, the broadcaster said.

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process.

