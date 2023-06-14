Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 10:31 IST
Fire breaks out in factory
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a small factory in the city’s Burrabazar area in the early hours of Wednesday, a Fire department official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 4 am at the factory located on Premchand Boral Street, he said.

''The cause of the fire is yet unknown but it could be because of electrical short circuit,'' he said.

Three fire tenders took 30 minutes to douse it, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

