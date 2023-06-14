Germany's Scholz: important to discuss Ukraine security guarantees beyond war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday it was important to discuss with partners security guarantees for Ukraine, including for a period beyond the war with Russia.

"The Russian president obviously wants to annex parts of his neighbourhood," Scholz said upon presenting the government's national security strategy. He named Ukraine and Belarus as examples of this aggression.

