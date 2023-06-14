Germany's Scholz: important to discuss Ukraine security guarantees beyond war
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:45 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday it was important to discuss with partners security guarantees for Ukraine, including for a period beyond the war with Russia.
"The Russian president obviously wants to annex parts of his neighbourhood," Scholz said upon presenting the government's national security strategy. He named Ukraine and Belarus as examples of this aggression.
