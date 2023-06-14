Kremlin says it is worried by reports a senior Chechen commander has been wounded in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was concerned by unconfirmed media reports that a senior Chechen commander had been wounded in Ukraine and was awaiting clarification about what had really happened.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry's TV channel reported that Adam Delimkhanov, head of Chechnya's national guard, had been wounded in Ukraine.

