Sweden says talks with Turkey on NATO membership to continue, no date

Turkey and Sweden will continue discussions aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to Sweden's NATO membership application, Sweden's chief negotiator said on Wednesday. "It's my job to persuade our counterpart that we have done enough. I think we have," Oscar Stenstrom said.

"But Turkey is not ready to make a decision yet and thinks that they need to have more answers to the questions they have." He said there was no specific date for talks to continue.

