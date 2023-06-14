MahaRERA gives compensation of Rs 4.78 cr * Realty watchdog MahaRERA on Tuesday said it has distributed a compensation of Rs 4.78 crore to 34 complainants in a stuck project in Panvel.

The highest compensation has been Rs 31.57 lakh, while the lowest is Rs 3.48 lakh, as per a statement.

The money was raised by auctioning personal properties of the promoter which were seized following the complaints, it said, adding that this is the maiden instance of such auctioning. *** Fino Payments Bank ties up with Hubble * Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday announced a tie-up with fintech Hubble, which will help it launch what it claimed to be India's first 'spending account'.

The account is targeted at the Gen Z and millennials segment, and will give them better value on their lifestyle spends, according to a statement.

*** Mahindra Finance partners with Nucleus Software * Mahindra Finance on Wednesday announced a partnership with Nucleus Software to boost the digital transformation of its lending services.

The collaboration will strengthen Mahindra Finance's comprehensive loan management framework, a statement said.

