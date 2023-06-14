Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:53 IST
Business briefs

MahaRERA gives compensation of Rs 4.78 cr * Realty watchdog MahaRERA on Tuesday said it has distributed a compensation of Rs 4.78 crore to 34 complainants in a stuck project in Panvel.

The highest compensation has been Rs 31.57 lakh, while the lowest is Rs 3.48 lakh, as per a statement.

The money was raised by auctioning personal properties of the promoter which were seized following the complaints, it said, adding that this is the maiden instance of such auctioning. *** Fino Payments Bank ties up with Hubble * Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday announced a tie-up with fintech Hubble, which will help it launch what it claimed to be India's first 'spending account'.

The account is targeted at the Gen Z and millennials segment, and will give them better value on their lifestyle spends, according to a statement.

*** Mahindra Finance partners with Nucleus Software * Mahindra Finance on Wednesday announced a partnership with Nucleus Software to boost the digital transformation of its lending services.

The collaboration will strengthen Mahindra Finance's comprehensive loan management framework, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023