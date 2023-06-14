Letter on advance possession of land for new high court building issued: Maharashtra govt tells HC

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that a letter has been issued by the Mumbai district suburban collector office of advance possession of 30 acres of land in suburban Bandra for the construction of the new high court complex.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf submitted to a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Sandeep Marne a communication by Dinesh Kurhade, tehsildar (revenue) of Mumbai suburb to the Registrar of the Bombay High Court regarding handing over of advance possession of the government land.

The bench was hearing a petition by lawyer Ahmed Abdi that claimed non-compliance by the government of a 2018 High Court order on land allotment for the HC building. In March this year, the state government had told the high court that an approval has been given to grant 30 acre land for the new HC complex.

The bench on Wednesday accepted Saraf's submission and posted the matter for further hearing on August 9.

The land allotted at Bandra is expected to have central tribunals as well as chambers for lawyers along with the high court building, which will also house judge's quarters.

