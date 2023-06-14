Left Menu

Religious conversion accused found to have 30 Pakistani numbers in his phones: UP Police

The DCP said the polices cyber crime cell is scrutinising the 30 phone numbers to find out more details about them. A Kavi Nagar area resident had on May 30 filed a police complaint alleging his son was lured to convert to Islam through an online gaming app.Police on Sunday arrested Khan from a relatives place in Maharashtras Alibagh in Raigad district.

A man accused of running a religious conversion racket has allegedly been found to have 30 Pakistani contacts saved in his phones, police here said on Wednesday.

Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo has also been found to have been operating at least six email ids, one of which with a few emails from Pakistan in the inbox, they said.

Police have seized Khan's two mobile phones and also his CPU for further investigation.

He was operating six email ids, two of which he purchased for online gaming, DCP city Nipun Agarwal said. Khan was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday by a Ghaziabad court where he was produced after being brought from Maharashtra's Thane on a transit remand. The DCP said the police's cyber crime cell is scrutinising the 30 phone numbers to find out more details about them. He said police will invoke National Security Act against Khan if anything incriminating comes up against him in connection with the phone numbers.

Khan is presently lodged in the district jail, and police will seek his remand from the district court for further interrogation, the DCP said. A Kavi Nagar area resident had on May 30 filed a police complaint alleging his son was lured to convert to Islam through an online gaming app.

Police on Sunday arrested Khan from a relative's place in Maharashtra's Alibagh in Raigad district. Khan hails from Thane's Mumbra Township.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane had on Monday granted the Uttar Pradesh Police transit remand of Khan.

