15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 17-06-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:21 IST
15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

