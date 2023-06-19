Maha: Teenage girl cooks up own kidnapping story, runs away with boyfriend to Kolkata

A 17-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly ran away with her boyfriend to Kolkata after faking her own kidnapping story, police said on Monday. The girl, a resident of Virar area here and working in the housekeeping section of a company, went for work on Friday, but did not return home, Virar police station's senior inspector Kalyan Karpe said. Her family members then launched a search for her. In the meanwhile, the girl in a WhatsApp voice message to her brother claimed she was ''kidnapped'', the official said.

After receiving a complaint from her family, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping), he said.

A police probe team worked on several leads and came to know the girl had taken a flight to Kolkata in West Bengal with her boyfriend, the official said. A police team has gone to Kolkata to trace the duo, the official said.

