AP CM congratulates Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for winning title at Indonesia Open

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning the doubles title in the Indonesia Open badminton tournament.

Rankireddy and Shetty defeated reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the finals of the Super 1000 tournament in Jakarta on Sunday. The Indian duo became the first from the country to claim a Super 1000 title.

''My congratulations and best wishes to our very own Telugu boy Satiwiksairaj and Chirag. You’ve made us all proud,'' Reddy tweeted.

Rankireddy hails from Amalapuram town in Konaseema district in the Godavari region in the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)