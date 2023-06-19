UN rights chief: more than 50 women and girls victims of Sudan sexual violence

Left Menu

Updated: 19-06-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 19:19 IST
The UN human rights chief said on Monday his office has received reports of sexual violence against at least 53 women and girls in the Sudan conflict, saying that some 18-20 women were raped in a single attack. "I am appalled by allegations of sexual violence, including rape," Volker Turk told the Human Rights Council. The Rapid Support Forces had been identified as the perpetrator in "almost all cases", he said.

"We still see a reckless, senseless conflict taking place in a context of total impunity," he said.

