Uttarakhand: No charges made out against youth, says police on Agrasen Ghat video

Police on Tuesday said no charges are made out against the youth, who was purportedly seen in a video driving away a group of men and women from a Ganga ghat here for ''being non-Hindu'', after questioning him in connection the incident.

Taking cognisance of the video of the incident on social media, the police started the investigation on Monday and traced the youth identified as Ashish Gaur, officials said.

Gaur claimed before the police that he had gone to Agrasen Ghat with his family on June 16 where he had interrupted the boys and girls who were allegedly indulging in ''objectionable'' actions, they said.

He alleged that these people often come to the Ghat and make videos of women who take a dip in the Ganga. Gaur claimed that it was only after such repeated acts that he asked them to leave the Ghat.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, Ajay Kumar said that in view of the statement of the youth, no charges can be made against him and hence no legal action is being taken in the matter.

