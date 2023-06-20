Indian Navy to form 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' on IDY

Left Menu

Updated: 20-06-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An ''Ocean Ring of Yoga'' will be formed by the Indian Navy on International Day of Yoga on Wednesday, under which naval ships deployed in the Indian Ocean region will visit various ports in friendly foreign countries and spread the message of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'', the yoga day theme this year.

The Navy said yoga sessions are scheduled at most of the foreign ports that will be visited by the ships. Port calls are planned at Chattogram in Bangladesh, Safaga in Egypt, Jakarta in Indonesia, Mombasa, in Kenya, Toamasina in Madagascar, Muscat in Oman, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Phuket in Thailand and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by naval ships Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra and Brahmaputra respectively.

As part of the IDY 23 Ocean Ring of Yoga, nearly 3,500 naval personnel on board 19 Indian Navy ships have travelled more than 35,000 kilometres as ambassadors of yoga in both national and international waters, the Navy said in a statement.

This includes more than 2,400 personnel on 11 naval ships at foreign ports or international waters.

IDY celebrations are also planned on board ships of several foreign navies in concert with India's overseas missions, involving more than 1,200 foreign Navy personnel.

The activities of the Indian Navy ships at the foreign ports are planned to involve the ship's crew and personnel from the host country and would be focussed on the ''Common Yoga Protocol'' (CYP), the statement said.

Yoga day activities at all naval ports, bases, ships and establishments have already commenced. Yoga awareness campaigns to encourage maximum participation by naval personnel, defence civilians and families, as promulgated on the portals of the Ministry of AYUSH, including ''Har Angaan Yoga'', are being ensured, the Indian Navy said.

Mass camps, workshops, poster-making competitions, quiz contests and lectures on ''Health Benefits of Yoga'' are also being conducted by the Navy.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of countries.

The first IDY was observed on June 21, 2015.

