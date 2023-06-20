Left Menu

Man arrested for activating SIM cards using forged data

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 23:43 IST
Man arrested for activating SIM cards using forged data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly providing SIM cards to a call centre in Uttar Pradesh by using forged customer data, an official said on Tuesday.

MHB police station in the city had got a complaint from a well-known SIM card provider company that some cards were issued from Mumbai with forged customer data including Aadhaar details and finger prints, he said.

When a call centre engaged in scams was recently busted in UP, it came to light that a shop in Mumbai's Dahisar suburb had provided it 123 SIM cards.

MHB police formed a special team and nabbed the accused who had activated these cards.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including cheating, forgery and sections of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023