Left Menu

Italy's Meloni and France's Macron express agreement on migration following policy dispute

PTI | Paris | Updated: 21-06-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 00:54 IST
Italy's Meloni and France's Macron express agreement on migration following policy dispute

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron buried the latest dispute between their countries Tuesday during a meeting at which they seemed to agree on all topics, from military support for Ukraine to the need to slow down migration across the Mediterranean Sea.

One of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean, which occurred off southern Greece last week, has injected new urgency into European Union efforts to fix the 27-nation bloc's immigration and asylum policies.

After his talks with Meloni at the French presidential palace, the centrist Macron praised the "good work and coordination between our two countries on migration'' including, to ''work better with the countries of origin and transit in order to avoid incoming flows.'' Meloni, whose politics lean to the far right, described Italy and France as "two interconnected countries, two important and crucial nations. They are protagonists in Europe and now, more than ever, need to dialogue because we have many common interests." The Italian leader's visit to France — and warm handshake with Macron — came weeks after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani abruptly cancelled a visit to Paris to protest the French interior minister's criticism of Italy's approach to migration.

Last month, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin accused Meloni of being "incapable of resolving the migration problems for which she was elected." Italy and France have sparred over migration since Meloni took office last year as Italy's first far-right leader since World War II.

Her government's hard-line migration policies included standoffs with humanitarian rescue ships. Tensions spiked in the fall after Italy forced France's hand to accept a migrant rescue ship with 234 people on board after Italy had refused the Ocean Viking port for weeks.

The French and Italian foreign ministers met last month in Rome to resume collaboration.

At Tuesday's meeting, Meloni and Macron also celebrated an Italian-French anti-missile system used in Ukraine, the SAMP/T or Mamba system. Macron said it "is now deployed and operational in Ukraine, protecting key installations and lives." The delivery of the system to Kyiv was announced by Paris and Rome in February.

"There is no doubt that Italy and France will continue to support Ukraine as long as this is necessary,'' Meloni said. Otherwise, she said, "We would be facing a much more chaotic world, a world in which war is coming closer to home. What the Ukrainians are doing is also defending our freedom.'' Their talks were aimed at preparing for an EU summit this month in Brussels and a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next month, according to the French presidency.

Meloni was also in Paris to garner support for Italy's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, at a key meeting Tuesday of the Paris-based International Bureau of Exhibitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023