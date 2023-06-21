Left Menu

Indian High Commission in Colombo observes International Yoga Day

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:56 IST
The Indian High Commission on Wednesday commemorated the ninth edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) with the participation of the Indian Navy's submarine 'Vagir' which was opened to a limited number of people for visiting with an aim to connect them in a common pursuit of wellness.

The Indian Navy is participating in the 9th edition of IDY with the unique initiative of performing Yoga in selected ports across the world forming a 'Global Ocean Ring', the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

The mission in coordination with Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre organised a grand event with the participation of senior defence hierarchy and personnel from Indian and Sri Lanka Navies.

The IDY 2023 resonates with the theme of India's ongoing presidency of the G20, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The latest indigenous Kalvari-class submarine of the Indian Navy which docked at the port here on June 19 is on its four-day operational visit to Sri Lanka to commemorate the ninth edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The special yoga programme was held at the Colombo harbour under the patronage of the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, said a release by Sri Lanka Navy.

The last time a submarine visited Colombo was in 2014 when China's Changzheng-2 docked. But no public viewing was allowed.

Earlier, Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Sukanya, Kiltan and Savitri had visited Colombo and Trincomalee during which Yoga sessions were organised with Sri Lanka Navy.

Recently, in June 2023, Sri Lankan Armed Forces participated in a three-day Yoga workshop across five cities in Sri Lanka, which was organised by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.

Visits by Indian Navy ships and submarines in Sri Lanka aim to foster brotherhood and togetherness between the two neighbouring navies in keeping with India's vision of 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)', the statement added.

