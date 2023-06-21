UP man arrested in Punjab for `abducting' teenage girl from Maha four years ago

A 22-year-old man has been arrested from near the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab for allegedly abducting a teenage girl from Palghar in Maharashtra four years ago, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, whom the accused subsequently married, was also rescued, said a police official. Inspector Rahulkumar Patil of Valiv police station told PTI that the girl, then only 15 years old, went missing from her home in Sativali village on October 20, 2020.

The police suspected that Raja Rambir Yadav, who hailed from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, had `abducted' her, but he gave police the slip every time they zeroed in on him, the official said. Yadav never contacted any of his relatives which made it difficult to trace him, he said. But recently police got a tip-off that the accused was in touch with his brother in Firozabad and questioned the latter, inspector Patil said.

Following which Yadav and the girl were traced at Abohar village on the Indo-Pak Border in Fazilka district of Punjab, he said.

The accused worked as a labourer there and had married the girl who is pregnant, the police official added. While the girl was reunited with her parents, Yadav was arrested for alleged kidnapping and relevant offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and further probe is on, he said.

