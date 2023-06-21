Left Menu

IOA ad-hoc panel reschedules WFI elections to July 11 after hearing into pleas of disbanded state units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:30 IST
The IOA ad-hoc panel on Wednesday rescheduled the WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies, seeking voting rights for the polls, presented their cases in a hearing.

The three-member panel, headed by retired high court judge MM Kumar, was approached by disaffiliated state bodies in Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

The panel had called these units for a hearing today.

''The state units presented their case while the representatives of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) defended their decision to cancel affiliations of these bodies. The panel needs time to decide and prepare order, so polls have been pushed to July 11,'' a source privy to the developments told PTI.

The ad-hoc panel had earlier announced that WFI elections will be held on July 6.

