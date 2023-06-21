Man held for minor's rape

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's Pauri district five days ago, police said on Wednesday.

Vikram Singh (26) was arrested from Kotdwar on Tuesday evening, Pauri's Additional Superintendent of police Shekhar Chandra Suyal said on Wednesday.

The girl's aunt had sent her to her maternal grandfather's place on June 16 with Vikram, an acquaintance.

However, Vikram got down from the bus with the girl three km ahead of her maternal grandfather's village and took her into the forest and raped her, Suyal said.

When the girl did not reach, her maternal uncle started searching for her and found her sitting with Vikram at the bus stand.

The girl shared her ordeal with her maternal aunt after which a complaint was lodged.

The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to jail, the Additional SP said.

