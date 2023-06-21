Left Menu

Relatives beat woman to death in Ghaziabad, 8 held

A 22-year-old woman died after being beaten up for seven hours by relatives who suspected that she had stolen their jewellery, police said on Wednesday.They arrested eight people after the body concealed on the rooftop of their home here was found on Wednesday.As per an FIR registered in connection with the case, victim Samina attended a family function with her distant relatives on Tuesday night who suspected her of having stolen their jewellery.The FIR stated that the relatives beat her up continuously from 8 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, which led to her death.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:47 IST
Relatives beat woman to death in Ghaziabad, 8 held
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman died after being beaten up for seven hours by relatives who suspected that she had stolen their jewellery, police said on Wednesday.

They arrested eight people after the body concealed on the rooftop of their home here was found on Wednesday.

As per an FIR registered in connection with the case, victim Samina attended a family function with her distant relatives on Tuesday night who suspected her of having stolen their jewellery.

The FIR stated that the relatives beat her up continuously from 8 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, which led to her death. The relatives also thrashed Samina's sister Saniya and their driver Rajbir, according to the FIR.

Saniya informed police that her sister's body had been concealed on the rooftop by the accused, following which a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wave City, Ravi Prakash Singh found it, officials said.

''The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the report of which is still awaited. We have lodged an FIR of murder and detained eight accused. The matter is being investigated,'' he said.

It is not immediately clear what object was used to attack her, police said

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023