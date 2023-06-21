Left Menu

NIA court in Pulwama issues proclamation notice against terrorist

He said a team of Special Investigation Unit SIU of J-K Police pasted the proclamation notice at some conspicuous places in the village of Reyaz Ahmad Dar alias Peerbaba, alias Khalid.He said Dar is an A categorised terrorist namely and is a resident of Sathergund Kakapora near police station Kakapora, Court Complex Pulwama, in south Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 23:28 IST
An NIA court in Pulwama on Wednesday issued a proclamation notice against a ''dreaded'' terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The court issued the notice in a case related to an FIR registered at the Tral police station, a police spokesman said. He said a team of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J-K Police pasted the proclamation notice at some conspicuous places in the village of Reyaz Ahmad Dar alias Peerbaba, alias Khalid.

He said Dar is an ''A++ categorised'' terrorist namely and is a resident of Sathergund Kakapora near police station Kakapora, Court Complex Pulwama, in south Kashmir. The SIU team went to his house along with the local police for the execution of proclamation notice, the spokesman said. Proper standard operating procedures were followed during the proceedings, he added.

A proclamation notice is issued against an absconding person requiring him to appear at a specified place and at a specified time.

