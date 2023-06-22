Left Menu

US journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in Moscow court to appeal extended detention

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia, appeared in court on Thursday to appeal his extended detention.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 15:02 IST
US journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in Moscow court to appeal extended detention
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia, appeared in court on Thursday to appeal his extended detention. US citizen Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until August 30. Defence lawyers challenged the decision, and the Moscow City Court was considering the appeal on Thursday. Gershkovich, wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans, looked tense and paced around inside a glass defendant's cage while waiting for the hearing to begin. Within minutes, other journalists in the courtroom were asked to leave and the hearing began behind closed doors. Gershkovich and his employer have denied he spied in Russia. The US government has declared him to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.

His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions. US Embassy officials were allowed to visit him once, but Russian authorities rejected two other requests to see him.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday that the ministry is considering another visit request from the embassy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023