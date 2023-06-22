Rs 5 cr worth sea cucumber seized in TN

Around 1,137 kg of banned raw sea cucumber, said to be worth Rs 5.11 crore, that was dumped in the sea near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, was seized during a special drive, the Indian Coast Guard said on Thursday. This is the second major catch made by the ICG near Mandapam in the last two months. Earlier, about 260 kg of banned sea cucumbers were seized by the Indian Coast Guard from Edaiyarvalasai seashore on May 10. Sea cucumbers are single-branched marine organisms and their collection \ trade is banned under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Acting swiftly on information, the ICG deployed its quick reaction team by boat to close in on the location, a release here said. ''Approaching the location from seaward side, the Coast Guard response teams carried out a comprehensive search in the area using trained divers. About 67 gunny bags allegedly dumped by the smugglers in the waters near Vedalai Beach, south of Mandapam town, were found,'' the release said. The seized sea cucumbers were handed over to the Forest Department for further legal action. ''The Indian Coast Guard has remained ever vigilant and alert to thwart illegal activities at sea and has been modernising its capabilities through inductions of new ships and aircraft and specialist training of its personnel to meet future challenges,'' the release said.

